Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $384,900; Valuation Rose; Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake by $496,000 as Share Price Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 2.40M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage -8.5% after consumer business drags revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co reported 206,987 shares. J Goldman And Co Lp invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Piedmont Inc holds 55,629 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 49,092 shares. 84,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 11,349 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Raymond James Svcs Inc invested in 140,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares reported 414,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 778,990 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.93% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Avalon Advsr Limited has invested 0.05% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability holds 99,469 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 2,225 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0% or 8,911 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.04M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 107,570 are held by Logan Capital Mngmt. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated invested 0.23% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).