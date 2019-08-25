Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding; Cohu (COHU) Sellers Increased By 1.6% Their Shorts

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 42.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 38,490 shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 129,520 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 91,030 last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.69M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) had an increase of 1.6% in short interest. COHU’s SI was 1.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.6% from 1.76 million shares previously. With 350,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU)’s short sellers to cover COHU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 390,947 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – XCERRA CORP – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, COHU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF $45 MLN; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Cohu Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – DEAL FOR TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $627 MLN, AFTER EXCLUDING XCERRA’S CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES NET OF DEBT

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1500 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -3.92% below currents $13.01 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Monday, March 11 report.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VvAA Groep BV to transform service experience and performance with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp invested in 22,884 shares. The California-based Capital Rech Global Invsts has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 3.44M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 293,500 are held by Ancora Advsr Limited. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 631,330 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 12,998 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,655 shares. Da Davidson And Company reported 98,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 646,714 shares. James Inv invested in 84,875 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Act Ii Mgmt Lp reported 503,503 shares. Northern Corp owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2.90M shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 356 shares to 1,223 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) stake by 34,582 shares and now owns 78,595 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Cohu, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 39,734 shares. Invesco holds 420,210 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 13,969 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading L P has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,635 shares. Laurion Cap Management L P holds 25,204 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 161,399 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership owns 338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 16,914 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,763 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 1.72% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 57,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 846,597 shares.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $496.85 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 86.10% above currents $12.09 stock price. Cohu had 8 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. FBR Capital maintained the shares of COHU in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $96,610 activity. On Thursday, May 23 Jones Jeffrey D bought $57,400 worth of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) or 4,000 shares.