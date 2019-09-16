Csat Investment Advisory LP Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Zebra Capital Management Cut Its Matthews Intl Cl A Com S (MATW) Position by $311,474; Market Value Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S (MATW) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 11,865 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 21,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 134,955 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Meet With WR Jordan Matthews; 17/04/2018 – Package Design for 7-Select® Private Brands, Slurpee® Cup Win Awards; 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q Adj EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – $MATW another poor quarter, no organic growth, margins decline, still bloated with debt. Company is so opaque, it cannot provide a balance sheet or cash flow st in its press release

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 389.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 28,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 35,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 158,450 were accumulated by Harvey Mgmt. Park Circle holds 0.22% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth has 76,336 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.84% or 1.24M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Milestone Group Inc reported 0.04% stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Endeavour Advsr holds 239,538 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Klingenstein Fields Com Llc holds 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 184,238 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.86% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 250,634 shares. 5.63M were reported by Nomura Incorporated. St Johns Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 99,925 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 356,570 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 11,585 shares to 12,738 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,101 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,399 shares to 27,213 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN) by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,803 shares, and has risen its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK).

