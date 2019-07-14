Csat Investment Advisory LP Increases Holding in Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE); As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Price Declined, Salzhauer Michael Boosted by $827,334 Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 38,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 334,184 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) PT Raised to $94 at Raymond James on Stable Volumes and Pricing – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO, CoreCivic get letters from House Oversight Committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 12, 2019 – Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Scott A Hill Sold $3.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 34,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,595 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim invested in 1.12M shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc reported 15,338 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 49 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gru. Synovus Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,597 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,581 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 355,100 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,235 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 5,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomas White Interest Ltd has 0.2% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 14,281 shares. Zweig owns 116,500 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.49% or 357,104 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Co stated it has 12,044 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Us Bancshares De has 7,377 shares. Parametrica Management invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Panagora Asset accumulated 1,489 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co stated it has 4,376 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 978 shares. State Street invested in 2.83M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 223 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability reported 141,180 shares. 450 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 27,024 shares or 0% of the stock.