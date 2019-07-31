Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 39.76M shares traded or 49.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 35,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 39.76M shares traded or 49.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisory Service reported 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.11 million shares. South Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 80,795 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Invest & Retirement holds 17,136 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. 61,184 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Gp Llc. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advsr Capital Limited Liability Com owns 103,174 shares. Cleararc has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 150,764 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. King Luther reported 2.00M shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 2.07% or 189,264 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,604 shares. 5,773 are held by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

