Csat Investment Advisory LP Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Decreased by $1.38 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Held by Fisher Asset Management Llc

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13 million, up from 174,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 6.93 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Factory_OS Receives Strategic Investments from Autodesk, Citi to Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Bay Area and Beyond – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

