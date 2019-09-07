Csat Investment Advisory LP Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Cut as Shares Were Volatile; Q Global Advisors Position in M/I Homes (MHO) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 128,820 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,746 were reported by Cibc Mkts Corp. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lazard Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.25M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 77,393 shares. Alps Inc owns 2,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Personal has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,279 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Services has 363 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1,559 shares. 6,083 are held by Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Hrt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,001 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 5.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 158,249 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares to 1,199 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 27,295 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.35% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 191,120 shares. Delphi Inc Ma accumulated 46,385 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 19,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,273 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw Company stated it has 204,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Franklin Resources holds 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.42 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & owns 13 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,814 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 105,463 shares. Invesco Ltd has 219,571 shares.

