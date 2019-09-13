Csat Investment Advisory LP Holding in Intel (INTC) Cut as Share Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding by $334,789

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 16,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 44,101 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 60,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 12.43 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $171.4. About 1.92 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability owns 35,241 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sabal Trust reported 24,577 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Capital LP owns 132,015 shares. M&R Mngmt Incorporated reported 19,014 shares. Orrstown Serv has 3,093 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.81% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 6,790 are owned by Bowen Hanes &. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sei Invests holds 1.02M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based First Bancorporation Tru Co Of Newtown has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South State accumulated 0.73% or 132,930 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.29% or 195,437 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,292 shares to 24,285 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.63 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.