Csat Investment Advisory LP Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased by $908,396 as Market Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 546,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.85M, up from 758,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 13,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 18,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 14/03/2018 – Women Still Struggle to Rise to Top Ranks at Goldman (Video); 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 70,517 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diversified Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,070 shares. Nottingham Advsr Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,064 shares. Birinyi Assocs has 1.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 44,702 shares. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 5,350 shares stake. Moreover, Valueworks Ltd Liability has 4.89% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 38,060 shares. James Investment accumulated 0.07% or 5,530 shares. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 846,320 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 80,823 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 178,454 shares. Stanley holds 29,260 shares. Colony Lc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Df Dent And stated it has 67,767 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 3.31 million shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 12.05 million shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated accumulated 166,300 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Becker Cap accumulated 607,640 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,773 shares. Farmers Trust Co holds 0.81% or 65,414 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 345,171 shares. 371,642 were reported by First Fiduciary Counsel. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Jp Marvel Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,066 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,175 shares to 97,526 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,176 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2019: XOM, CVX, INT, FTI, EQNR, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.