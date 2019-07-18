Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $972,027; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Raised Its Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 39.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 5,143 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 18,219 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 13,076 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $938.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $203.99. About 8.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 144,000 shares as Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX)’s stock declined 7.51%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 405,648 shares with $13.34M value, up from 261,648 last quarter. Mplx Lp (Prn) now has $24.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 928,395 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 73 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was upgraded by Needham. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 4,756 shares to 13,955 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 5,772 shares and now owns 302 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Company holds 25,564 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 1.12% or 20,722 shares. Horan Cap Lc accumulated 28,064 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% or 16,451 shares in its portfolio. Covington Inv Incorporated reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Services Of America Inc reported 2,718 shares. Moreover, Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 71,073 shares stake. Cls Investments Ltd owns 28,154 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com has 41,277 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,132 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Incorporated stated it has 72,950 shares or 5.93% of all its holdings. Valiant Mgmt LP holds 168,625 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MPLX LP had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3900 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9.