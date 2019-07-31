Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 69,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 3.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 1.58M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares to 21,368 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

