Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position as Valuation Rose; Block H & R (HRB) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 18 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 358,010 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 549,319 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 27.96 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

