Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Its Holding in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $384,900; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Tcw Group Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.88M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 6,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 38,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 3.30M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares to 83 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage -4.1% after exit of Applications Group chief – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading LP owns 6,004 shares. 35,705 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 41,834 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 94,576 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 26,426 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 73,409 shares. 206,987 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd. 189,525 are owned by Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech. Legal & General Gp Pcl accumulated 0% or 577,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company reported 66,920 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 36,808 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 26,069 shares. Perkins Mgmt owns 86,725 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Impressive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norway’s oil and gas output at risk as strike looms – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Move To Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 242 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 4,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,516 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 37,231 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 289,384 shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 5,700 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 56,656 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Company has 159,979 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% or 220,699 shares in its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Ledyard State Bank has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 672,234 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Montecito Bancshares And Trust accumulated 29,868 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 47,800 shares. Dubuque National Bank And reported 5,610 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,884 shares to 362,003 shares, valued at $40.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 61,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).