Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Position By $957,513; Capital Innovations Boosted By $404,615 Its Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) stake by 2780.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc acquired 80,923 shares as Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP)’s stock declined 1.14%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 83,833 shares with $439,000 value, up from 2,910 last quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes S A now has $4.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 501,351 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 59.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 13,877 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 9,608 shares with $672,000 value, down from 23,485 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $158.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 5.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference

More notable recent Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2018 Form 20-F – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2017.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 4,798 shares to 11,516 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 17,516 shares and now owns 18,599 shares. Wec Energy Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Co stated it has 52,436 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,558 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.06% or 7,708 shares in its portfolio. 259,911 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has 444 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd stated it has 1.56M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N & holds 0.51% or 26,199 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 95,666 shares. Indexiq Advisors invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Inv Prns Limited Company holds 0.04% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.65% or 555,708 shares. 5,267 are held by Northeast Consultants. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,785 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.28% above currents $70.33 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.