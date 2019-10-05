Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position By $488,160; CMTSU LIQUIDATION (CBRI) Shorts Lowered By 7.69%

CMTSU LIQUIDATION INC (OTCMKTS:CBRI) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. CBRI’s SI was 2,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 2,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0013 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 105.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 4,068 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 7,909 shares with $956,000 value, up from 3,841 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 242,382 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $183,704. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $14500 highest and $12800 lowest target. $137’s average target is 14.82% above currents $119.32 stock price. Signature Bank had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 15.

