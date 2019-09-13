Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $367,865; Westwood Holdings Group Holding In Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Was Boosted

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 656,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.17M, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 14.40 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31685.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 8,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 8,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, up from 27 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 95,061 shares to 817,187 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Easterly Government Properties by 134,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 88,686 shares. Stephens Investment Management Gru Limited Liability reported 0.36% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 7.04 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 58,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 34,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 67,500 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 1.41 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 610,584 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 138,884 shares. Schroder Invest Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canal Insurance Company stated it has 2.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.84 million were reported by Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0.72% or 2.72M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 8.48 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.47% stake. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd invested in 351,515 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Reik Com Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,895 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 109,037 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Bank has invested 1.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 65,151 shares. Capstone Invest Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Trust holds 174,069 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 423,855 shares.

