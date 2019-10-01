Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) Holder Maplelane Capital Trimmed Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,508 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, up from 2,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25 million, down from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.89. About 645,262 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 24.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. $67.70M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,905 shares to 1,512 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 11,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,738 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).