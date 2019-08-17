Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Stake as Share Value Declined; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Holding in Vmware Cl A (VMW) by $1.15 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 173,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, down from 180,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 2.49M shares traded or 81.63% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares to 21,368 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VMware (VMW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/14: (PVTL) (VIPS) (A) Higher; (CSCO) (TRNX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communication holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,379 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 10,903 shares. Perritt Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,359 shares. 1,400 are held by Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Qs Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,570 shares. Edgestream LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,115 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Ifrah Fin Incorporated reported 0.35% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.14% or 54,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 9,108 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 29,332 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 10,468 shares. Bender Robert Associates holds 3.74% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 42,328 shares.