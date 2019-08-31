Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $797,295; Stock Value Declined; As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Shares Rose, Columbia Asset Management Lowered Position by $483,982

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 24,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 31,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – SAP’S NEW PRICING OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TO EXISTING MODEL OF CHARGING BY NUMBER OF USERS; 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 20/03/2018 – SAP Adds Advanced Data Protection and Privacy Features to the SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite; 21/03/2018 – SAP RECOMMENDS DIANE GREENE FOR BY-ELECTION TO SAP SUP. BOARD; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 104,039 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.39 million for 32.64 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 38,963 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 5,443 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.04% or 27,454 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 28,166 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 32,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 2,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Old Republic International Corp reported 222,600 shares. Hartford Invest Communication holds 0.01% or 1,440 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,400 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 26.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares to 29,885 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).