Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bb&T Securities Increased Holding in Unilever Plc (UL)

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 10,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 283,906 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.59 million, up from 273,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 643,555 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 12,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 24,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 1.81M shares traded or 138.85% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video)

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 26.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,685 shares to 37,681 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,157 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,573 shares to 81,338 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 39,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

