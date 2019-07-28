Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $559,240 as Share Price Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $306,402 as Valuation Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 1,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 61,024 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 10,466 shares. First National Co has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital, a California-based fund reported 13.77M shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sand Hill Ltd Llc invested 0.65% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 5,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Agf Invs holds 1,900 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 28,186 shares. Shelter Mutual reported 2.94% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 449,531 shares in its portfolio.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI had sold 997 shares worth $208,454. $501,875 worth of stock was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares to 22,520 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,514 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.