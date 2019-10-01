Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $533,064 as Market Valuation Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 2.89 million shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 16.33 million shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video)

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.60 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

