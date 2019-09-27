Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Its Sap Se (SAP) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Last Week

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 47.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,585 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 12,738 shares with $1.74M value, down from 24,323 last quarter. Sap Se now has $144.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.32M shares traded or 74.52% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc

Among 2 analysts covering AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AngloGold Ashanti has $26.1000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.55’s average target is 23.62% above currents $19.05 stock price. AngloGold Ashanti had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) on Thursday, June 27 to “Outperform” rating. See AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26.6000 New Target: $26.1000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 3,112 shares to 7,822 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 28,336 shares and now owns 35,602 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SAP Makes Its Next Move in the Platform Game – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Global Outlook: Not Good – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SAP Announces a New Global Marketplace for Suppliers of Recycled Plastics and Plastic Alternatives – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAP® Integrated Delivery Framework Eases Move to SAP S/4HANA® for Customers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 29.61% above currents $117.53 stock price. SAP had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 26.47 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcement of Intention to Delist American Depositary Shares From The New York Stock Exchange and Trade on the Over-the-Counter Market and Intention to Deregister and Terminate Reporting Obligations Under The U.S. Securities Exchange Act Upon Satisfying Relevant Criteria – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Mining.com published: “McEwen drills 18.0 g/t Au over 9.1 m at Black Fox – MINING.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AngloGold Ashanti: Time To Exit South Africa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 37.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.

The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 4.43 million shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 27/04/2018 – PURE GOLD MINING – EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – ON MARCH 7, MEETING TOOK PLACE BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOSEPH KABILA KABANGE OF DRC AND REPRESENTATIVES OF MINING INDUSTRIES AT REQUEST; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement