Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Red Hat (RHT) Holding By $1.60 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Cut By $2.23 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 102,984 shares with $6.09M value, down from 140,834 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 5.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 99.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 51 shares with $9,000 value, down from 9,114 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With Red Hat, IBM just won a billion dollar AT&T deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Hp Inc stake by 17,870 shares to 29,885 valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 33,700 shares and now owns 204,600 shares. Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.25% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 200,455 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 43,320 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Management reported 2,590 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 6,262 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Indexiq Ltd Com has invested 2.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,803 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 28,469 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Limited Oh invested in 1.67% or 150,029 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc stated it has 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 51,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipswich Investment Management holds 0.55% or 28,321 shares. Appleton Ma has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Round Table Ltd Llc stated it has 17,544 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fin Consulate Inc has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,810 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 358,164 shares. 147,912 are held by Northpointe Capital Lc. 878,364 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited. Private Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Fin Ser Com Ma holds 0.25% or 10.00 million shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,961 shares. Jane Street Group Llc holds 197,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.