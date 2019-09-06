Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $709,020; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 13.48 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 1,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 57,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.38 million, down from 59,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 62,912 shares to 186,269 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 75,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.