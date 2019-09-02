Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $908,396; Stock Rose; Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Position by $184.71 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 13,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 18,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 2.24M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Warburg Pincus Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 2.79M shares.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Kosmos Energy Have Soared 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kosmos Energy Stock Is Rallying Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares to 204,600 shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Llc stated it has 964 shares. At Savings Bank stated it has 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old Bank In has 4,747 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,554 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 64,715 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,226 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc reported 2.5% stake. Lee Danner Bass owns 18,300 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,776 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.11% or 67,374 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.