Csat Investment Advisory LP Continues to Hold Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE); Wayfair (W) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 71,242 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 94,332 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Final Month of Summer – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wayfair’s Stock Closed 10.4% Lower Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.42% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 10,529 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Ltd owns 3,160 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,106 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 220,445 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 12,683 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 2,419 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 3.12 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 160,122 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.06% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amer Gp invested in 1,336 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 0.29% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 14,626 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 26,435 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,745 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $110.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2.94 million shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.02 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 62,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boys Arnold And holds 0.12% or 10,754 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 256,175 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Synovus reported 10,597 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Coastline Tru holds 10,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc holds 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2,946 shares. Ent Finance Serv invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 75,341 shares. 116,500 were reported by Zweig. Gw Henssler And Assocs holds 1.54% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 220,346 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).