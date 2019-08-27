Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped Holding

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 104.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 148,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 289,677 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16M, up from 141,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,070 shares to 83,891 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,099 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis reported 51,602 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,587 shares. Fcg Advsr Llc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,054 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Appleton Ma has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,554 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Company has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 285,443 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Missouri-based fund reported 35,087 shares. First Wilshire holds 0.17% or 4,350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 337,554 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12.14M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 71,191 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,386 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 invested in 0.67% or 4,632 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 6.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 327,103 shares. Birinyi Associate reported 9.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Alethea Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Coast Fincl Lc invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.75M are held by Independent Franchise Prns Llp. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 4.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Delaware owns 94,433 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 30,582 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Sage Inc accumulated 203 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 1.16% or 377,968 shares. 42,248 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. 55,238 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 2,686 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares to 83 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,718 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).