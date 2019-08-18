Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $384,900 as Stock Price Rose; Greenleaf Trust Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $2.81 Million

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 5,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.58M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.03M shares. Paradigm Advsr Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,087 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,611 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran owns 3,508 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. 23,479 are owned by South Texas Money Mgmt Limited. Odey Asset Grp Incorporated Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Lc owns 1,395 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, Alabama-based fund reported 310,602 shares. Agf Invs has 117,982 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,020 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 269,223 shares. Ratan Capital Limited Partnership holds 2,600 shares or 6.59% of its portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,024 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 593,791 shares. stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 19,488 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 84,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 79,658 shares stake. American Century Inc accumulated 14,738 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.01% or 14,476 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 74,382 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.1% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.92 million shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 14,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 26,426 shares. 20,000 are held by West Chester Advisors. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 738,726 shares.