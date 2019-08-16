Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Last Week UDR, Inc. (UDR) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -1.15% below currents $46.94 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 1498.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 1,124 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 1,199 shares with $418,000 value, up from 75 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $323.58. About 276,507 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. $1,004 worth of stock was bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D on Wednesday, June 5.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 461,025 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.39 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 82.06 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 36,873 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 63,087 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,797 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com holds 195,208 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 578,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0.01% or 23,007 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 937,172 shares. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 5.5% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 43.65 million shares. 36,819 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 16,113 shares. World Asset Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 20,075 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 23,000 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Aqr Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 80,283 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 6.85% above currents $323.58 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $350 target.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 356 shares to 1,223 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 5,772 shares and now owns 302 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,859 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 5.87 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 19,533 shares. Cookson Peirce invested 1.91% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested in 5,076 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,553 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,183 are owned by Advisory Service Network Llc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South State has 0.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 81,118 are held by Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 6,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.64% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).