Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $354,483 as Stock Value Declined; Gm Advisory Group Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 427,567 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2467.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,157 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 188,053 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Midas Mngmt holds 17,250 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,234 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Company accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 2,157 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 34,939 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company holds 1.27% or 26,251 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust owns 1,955 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 132,363 shares. Adirondack holds 0.13% or 1,092 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 11.49M shares. 77,715 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,532 shares to 44,101 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,512 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares to 146,054 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

