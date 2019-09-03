Cs Mckee LP Upped Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $869,400 as Share Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video)

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,004 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru LP has 2.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Llc holds 12,397 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd invested in 64,133 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 1,827 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,656 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Amer Asset invested in 0.85% or 631 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 886,554 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com has 2.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated has 8.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,751 shares. Tokio Marine Asset has invested 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Management owns 15,650 shares. 6,890 were accumulated by Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Cap Management Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 210 shares.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,882 shares to 20,864 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 19,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

