Cs Mckee LP Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $415,800; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Declined, Pier Capital Decreased Holding

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 1.15M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 254,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 252,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors)

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 103,722 shares to 253,459 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.