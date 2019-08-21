Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.86 Million; Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $494,832; Share Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.77% or 179,495 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Ltd has invested 3.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 18,945 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 751 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,998 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9.33M were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Jacobs & Ca, a California-based fund reported 47,984 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications reported 96,337 shares stake. Aperio Grp Lc has 1.71 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 76,221 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv owns 8,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 486,664 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore accumulated 37,438 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares to 398,730 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).