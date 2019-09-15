Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Ebay Com (EBAY) Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 15,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 49,061 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 33,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,863 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66M, down from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 18,280 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,620 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Assetmark Incorporated holds 1,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.11% or 23,520 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 73,197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 15,227 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.31% or 604,368 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,192 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 1.53 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls & Snyder invested in 38,365 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 68,605 shares. Cwm Lc holds 220,383 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting EBAY Put And Call Options For November 1st – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prns holds 0.6% or 27,290 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 35,505 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Management reported 2,058 shares. Parsec Mgmt owns 150,136 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 55,262 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 138,267 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 2,730 shares in its portfolio. 627,000 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Opus Inv has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,776 shares. Sei has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 228,096 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd holds 3,883 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.33% or 291,093 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.