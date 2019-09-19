Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Dicks Sprtg Goods (DKS) Position By $591,600; Consolidated Edison Has 1.34 Sentiment

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Dicks Sprtg Goods (DKS) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 17,400 shares as Dicks Sprtg Goods (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 419,945 shares with $14.54M value, down from 437,345 last quarter. Dicks Sprtg Goods now has $3.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 643,406 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 299 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 223 trimmed and sold positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 191.23 million shares, up from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 193 Increased: 228 New Position: 71.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.48 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 330,474 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has risen 8.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Tobam holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 710,437 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 89,262 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 313,733 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 2.7% in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,123 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.07 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods has $3900 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38’s average target is 1.52% above currents $37.43 stock price. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Monday, September 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $33.50M for 24.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

