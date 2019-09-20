Cs Mckee LP Stake in T Rowe Price (TROW) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 1914.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 8,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, up from 440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 159,048 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in T Rowe Price (TROW) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 190,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in T Rowe Price for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 425,941 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Location in Move Cutting 150 Jobs; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 29/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Three New Fixed Income Canadian Pooled Investment Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes Intl Discovery Fund to New Investors; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6,950 shares to 160 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,691 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Opens New India Facility Nasdaq:MANH – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lamps Plus Lights the Way With Manhattan Point of Sale – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $464.33M for 14.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T. Rowe (TROW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Resources’ (BEN) August AUM Descends on Net Outflows – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FII vs. TROW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Federated (FII) Rallies 20% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rallies 16% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

