Cs Mckee LP Stake In Biogen (BIIB) Was Has Boosted; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted by $441,316 Its Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,864 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.05M, up from 109,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.07M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.00M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Investment holds 0.38% or 12,775 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 50,208 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Co. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1,005 were reported by C M Bidwell Associate Ltd. Welch Group Ltd Com owns 238,064 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 548,882 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 61,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M stated it has 23,479 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 111,500 shares. Schaller Investment Gp Incorporated holds 4,027 shares. 15,288 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 7,565 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,982 shares. Northrock Prtn Lc owns 4,702 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 365 shares to 1,170 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 19,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,435 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Blb&B Limited Com reported 1,208 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2,677 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp holds 13,142 shares. 1,370 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Com. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.49 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 10,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 75 shares. Garde Cap reported 1,500 shares. Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 8,690 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 104,585 shares. Putnam Fl Invest reported 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

