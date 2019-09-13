Cs Mckee LP Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Has Raised by $7.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Zazove Associates Boosted Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $236.56. About 903,139 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 646,175 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense in New York State; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 10/04/2018 – South Korean Tennis Star Chung Wins Genesis Endorsement Deal

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares to 249,770 shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 20,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,137 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communi.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 79,193 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 27,857 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 959,107 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 168,091 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 295,954 shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Valley National Advisers owns 62 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 56,482 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Glenmede Communication Na invested in 0.65% or 635,479 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 2,642 were reported by Da Davidson. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 965 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 62.31M shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.92M shares, and cut its stake in Daseke.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought $59,820. On Monday, August 12 the insider Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust stated it has 329,325 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 30,210 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 13,573 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 221,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Inc owns 16,000 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 250 shares. Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 2.22% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 944,843 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has 7,325 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 403,831 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). King Luther Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 10,541 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 13,736 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 62,200 shares.