Cs Mckee LP Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position Held by Long Pond Capital Lp

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $233.71. About 829,979 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.46M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Prudential Public Ltd reported 561,900 shares. Hg Vora Mngmt Lc owns 6.75M shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 134,144 shares. Waterfront Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.23% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Parametric Lc owns 739,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd holds 56,776 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.03% or 2.27M shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.61% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 138,004 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 310,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 239,993 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Company holds 0.02% or 18,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smith Graham & Inv Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02 million shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $174.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company reported 6,664 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 2,505 shares. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us invested in 145,791 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 59,426 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 2,275 are owned by Rampart Ltd Llc. Earnest Partners Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 102 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.1% stake. Ima Wealth has invested 0.95% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commerce Savings Bank owns 29,092 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 33 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,224 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).