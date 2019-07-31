Cs Mckee LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million; As Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Lowered Position by $458,000

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 2.62M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Target Stock Has Gained 31% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87 million for 13.49 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares to 40,841 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares to 14,150 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 100,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mig Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 5,441 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Co holds 321,999 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont reported 496,423 shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. 79,960 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd Liability Co. Nomura Hldg has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 397,198 shares. Accuvest has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 57.83 million shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny holds 13,057 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc holds 301,599 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 3.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.88 million are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.