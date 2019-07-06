Cs Mckee LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose While Longer Investments Has Lowered Its Position

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership owns 142,251 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% or 3,730 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Corp holds 321,999 shares or 6.05% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 56,750 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,109 shares. Guardian Mgmt holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,430 shares. Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,392 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has 402,910 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.29% or 22,839 shares. Moon Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,865 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,410 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 45,826 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0.05% or 190,729 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company owns 372,964 shares. American Invest Services Inc owns 22,742 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Park Circle Co stated it has 400 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 15.06 million shares. Waverton Inv holds 15,520 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.28M shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 1.89% or 167,013 shares. Weik Capital reported 11,065 shares. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Panagora Asset Management holds 1.71 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Sns Group Inc Inc Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,993 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.