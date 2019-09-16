Cs Mckee LP Position in Biogen (BIIB) Upped as Stock Value Rose; As Advance Auto Parts (Call) (AAP) Stock Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $104.76 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $235.4. About 829,785 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 680,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.66M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $156.87. About 428,964 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.20M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $72.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 6.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 18.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Techn (NYSE:A) by 8,500 shares to 72,140 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.