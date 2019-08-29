Cs Mckee LP Maintains Holding in 3M Company (MMM); Netgear (NTGR) Holder Water Island Capital Has Cut Stake by $8.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 109,832 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.)

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.79. About 2.43M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $16.81M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 135,210 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Co holds 0% or 51,813 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 234 were reported by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153,500 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,522 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 20,475 shares. 86,346 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited. Regions Finance reported 7,363 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Us Bankshares De has 21,433 shares. Northern Corp has 785,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $79.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated owns 3,093 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 113,283 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Puzo Michael J reported 3.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1,218 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,435 shares. Gradient Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,833 shares. State Street has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Strategies reported 1,329 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,600 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. 2,531 were reported by Founders Securities Limited Liability. Penobscot Communication holds 1.43% or 32,617 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.