Cs Mckee LP Lowered United Techn (UTX) Position By $819,000; KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SH (KSFTF) SI Decreased By 4.75%

Cs Mckee Lp decreased United Techn (UTX) stake by 10.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 6,300 shares as United Techn (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 51,921 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 58,221 last quarter. United Techn now has $116.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd stated it has 9,009 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,546 shares. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.8% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 57,921 shares. Cap City Fl reported 21,565 shares. 2,296 were accumulated by Altfest L J &. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 24,429 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,798 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fred Alger holds 0.19% or 375,309 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carlson LP reported 135,000 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target.