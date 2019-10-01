Cs Mckee LP Lowered Its Dicks Sprtg Goods (DKS) Stake by $591,600; Stock Price Rose; Waters (WAT) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $223.23. About 425,514 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Dicks Sprtg Goods (DKS) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 419,945 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, down from 437,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Dicks Sprtg Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.41M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,890 shares. Wheatland has 3,800 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 381 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 900 shares. Stifel Fin owns 5,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Investment Management stated it has 1,377 shares. 29,261 were reported by Royal London Asset Management. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 42,744 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 50,073 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 127,348 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Prns accumulated 2.03M shares. Fragasso Gru owns 0.05% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,684 shares. Boston Advsrs owns 61,097 shares. 13,619 are owned by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Menta Capital Limited Com owns 9,300 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 12,660 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 9,726 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 85,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 17,875 shares stake. Next Financial Gp Inc reported 40 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 54,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.34 million for 26.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.