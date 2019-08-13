Cs Mckee LP Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Stock Value Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $3.13 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 97,878 shares as the company's stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.17 million, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 100,991 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At COLB – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares to 650,452 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 46,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,600 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 110,718 shares. Swiss Bank has 133,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 22,458 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 39,409 shares or 1.05% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 61,950 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 64,546 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Everence Mgmt holds 0.05% or 8,460 shares. Jcsd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,014 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Victory Capital. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.43M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 130,752 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. 143 shares were bought by Stein Clint, worth $4,656 on Monday, July 1. Lawson David C also bought $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year's $1.14 per share.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares to 173,430 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.