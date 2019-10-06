Cs Mckee LP Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $7.11 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shares Rose, Df Dent & Co Trimmed Stake by $65.34 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 235,573 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 475,557 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 22,436 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank holds 19,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 15,182 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. 50,175 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Amalgamated Bank holds 28,402 shares. 232,460 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Fdx Inc invested in 6,458 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 36,590 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 52,808 shares. Advisory Net Lc stated it has 20,922 shares. 392,020 were reported by Hahn Mngmt Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 234,262 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,489 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30,941 shares to 258,198 shares, valued at $135.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee And Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.25 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

