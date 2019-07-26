Cs Mckee LP Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $415,800 as Shares Rose; Park West Asset Management Has Raised Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Position by $6.68 Million as Stock Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 71,753 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 252,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $207.89. About 11.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 38,204 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 120,367 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 657,100 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,692 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 7,929 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 0.36% or 14,448 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Iconiq Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,209 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management accumulated 1,385 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank reported 563,843 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 36,103 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 17,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.14M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Management Ma has invested 0.35% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 19,000 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Strs Ohio holds 39,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Gru Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Teton Advsr Incorporated reported 17,000 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 533,873 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 56,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 45,396 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).