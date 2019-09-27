Cs Mckee LP Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Cut by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake by $462,000

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,863 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66 million, down from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 4.37 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 99,442 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.19 million, down from 102,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 102,269 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bangor Bank accumulated 0.42% or 19,170 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 25,315 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,102 were reported by Finance Architects. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 15,753 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,599 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.09 million shares stake. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. The California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Indexiq reported 18,083 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 29,919 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $185.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil accumulated 0.06% or 300,000 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cordasco Ntwk has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,173 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hrt Finance Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Logan Cap Management Incorporated owns 32,999 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,091 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 1,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 14,200 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 3,116 are owned by Nordea Inv Management. Jefferies Group Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 81,780 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PDOB and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.